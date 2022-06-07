Kamal Haasan gifts car to 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanakaraj

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram', has gifted the director a Lexus car in the wake of the film's phenomenal success.

Earlier in the day, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of 'Vikram'.

In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film 'Vikram' in that line up.

"It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known.

"My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for 'Vikram's' success.