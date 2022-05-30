Amid EV fire incidents, IIT-M develops zinc-air battery as replacement

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras researchers are developing mechanically-rechargeable zinc-air batteries as an alternative to Lithium-ion batteries which are used in Electric Vehicles.

The researchers, who have filed for patents for this new battery technology, are collaborating with major industries to develop these zinc-air batteries. They are economical compared with existing lithium-ion batteries and have a longer shelf life, a release from IIT Madras said here on Monday.

Zinc-air batteries can be used in two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs.

The Indian Electric Vehicle sector has been growing rapidly in recent years following the Government of India’s favourable policies and the increasing call to reduce pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in EVs. China, which is a major manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, dominates the EV battery manufacturing sector. Currently, Indian EV manufacturing firms import lithium-ion batteries mostly from China.

Although lithium-ion batteries are widely used, there are several limitations such as limited availability. Further, the diverse requirements of the Indian market cannot be fully met by lithium-ion batteries alone.