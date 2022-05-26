11 students test positive for Covid at Anna University

CHENNAI: Two more students have tested positive for Covid at Anna University on Thursday. So far, 11 students have tested positive out of 160 samples tested.

After the cluster cases of Covid were reported at Anna University in the city recently, the Health Minister said that the cases are under control and the students are being monitored. He said that more than 15,000 samples are being tested on a daily basis, while the cases have remained below 50 in the past three months and no deaths have been reported for past few months, he said.

He said that the mega vaccination drive will be conducted on June 12th at 1 lakh places and so far, 11.13 crore people have been vaccinated in the State, with 93.73 per cent people vaccinated with the first dose and 88.48 per cent people have been vaccinated with both the doses. We have about 1.03 crore people unvaccinated in the State and the mega vaccination drive is aimed at vaccinating these people. Regarding the prevalence of monkey pox, he said that there are no cases of Monkeypox in the State and people from other countries are being tested but no positive cases have been found.