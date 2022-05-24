Anna Univ cluster pushes TN’s Covid count to 59

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a surge in the case of Covid-19 on Tuesday, as 59 cases were reported in the State, including one imported case from UAE. This took the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State to 34,54,984.

After a cluster was reported in Anna University, the highest number of 26 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chennai. Chengalpattu also saw a spike in the cases of Covid-19 as 19 cases were reported on Tuesday. The active cases in the State stood at 354, with Chennai reporting 188 active cases currently.

As many as 4 cases were reported in Tiruvallur and 3 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. Two cases each were recorded in Kancheepuram, while one case was reported in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Kanniyakumari.

With 12,600 samples being tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 per cent. Chengalpattu saw the highest TPR of 1.3 per cent, and 1 per cent was reported in Chennai.

A total of 36 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,16,605. The state recorded no deaths and toll remained at 38,025.