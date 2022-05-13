Youth held for trying to steal idols worth Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: Police arrested a transgender who had stolen stone idols worth Rs 5 lakh from a sculptor in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

Rukmandan of Mahabalipuram owns the Sculptures Centre located in Devaneri Nagar near his house. On Thursday morning, he heard dogs barking continuously. When he came out to check, he found two people inside his shop. Soon he informed the police and within a few minutes, the Mahabalipuram police arrived at the spot.

After noticing the police vehicle, the suspects tried to escape from the shop on their bikes, but the police managed to catch one of them. Police identified the intruder as Chandraleka (21) of Washermenpet, a transwoman, who had come to Mahabalipuram along with her friend Pugalenthi to loot the idols and sell them in Andhra Pradesh

When they realised they were being chased by the police, they left the idols on the road.

Police arrested Chandraleka and seized a bike and three idols worth Rs 5 lakh.

A case has been registered and search is on to nab Pugalenthi who is missing.