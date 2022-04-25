With 221 active cases, Covid count shoots up again in Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 55 new cases on Monday, including a case from Assam. The total number of cases recorded in the State stands at 34,53,607.

Chennai had the highest with 37 new cases, followed by 5 in Chengalpattu, 3 each in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai, 2 in Virudhunagar, and a case each in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Salem and Vellore. In the past 24 hours, 17,240 samples have been tested. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State remains at 0.3%, with highest of 1.1% reported in Chennai, due to the IIT-Madras cluster.

There are 362 active cases in the State, including the highest of 221 active cases in Chennai. No new fatalities were recorded on Saturday, as the death toll stays at 38,025. At least 27 people were discharged across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,15,220.