18 more positive cases take Covid tally at IIT-Madras to 78

Chennai: As many as 18 more positive cases of Covid were reported at IIT Madras on Monday. The total number of cases reported in the IIT campus stands at 78 now.

The saturation testing, tracing and treating activity continued at IIT Madras for the fifth continuous day by health teams from the State Health Department, IIT Madras and Greater Chennai Corporation. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, zonal medical officer, IIT Health teams and faculty interacted with students and visited the testing and treatment facilities.