Trailer of Siddharth’s Takkar to release today

CHENNAI: The trailer of Siddharth’s upcoming film, Takkar is all set to release today.
Directed by Karthik G Krish and produced by Passion Studios, the film has Divyansha Kaushik playing the female lead.
The trailer is expected to show Siddharth in shades of grey as he plays a small-town boy, who aims to make it big in Chennai.
Earlier in an interview with DT Next, director Karthik G Krish said that Takkar cannot be restricted to one genre. “It is a love-action-drama film. There are films that are monotonous. It has been a while since the audience watched a film that has been made in multiple genres. Takkar doesn’t have that monotonous tone to it,” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android