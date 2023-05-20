Trailer of Siddharth’s Takkar to release today

Cinema

The trailer is expected to show Siddharth in shades of grey as he plays a small-town boy, who aims to make it big in Chennai.
CHENNAI: The trailer of Siddharth’s upcoming film, Takkar is all set to release today.

Directed by Karthik G Krish and produced by Passion Studios, the film has Divyansha Kaushik playing the female lead.

The trailer is expected to show Siddharth in shades of grey as he plays a small-town boy, who aims to make it big in Chennai.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, director Karthik G Krish said that Takkar cannot be restricted to one genre. “It is a love-action-drama film. There are films that are monotonous. It has been a while since the audience watched a film that has been made in multiple genres. Takkar doesn’t have that monotonous tone to it,” he said.

