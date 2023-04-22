Takkar won’t be a monotonous watch for the audience: Karthik G Krish

CHENNAI: The teaser of Siddharth’s upcoming film Takkar was released on his birthday and has garnered a positive response. The director of the film, Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame, says, “The film is about a small town boy settling down in Chennai with the aim of making it big. He does but how he still sticks to his ways of making money is the crux of Takkar.”

Divulging about Siddharth’s character, the filmmaker adds, “Siddharth plays a short-tempered lad in the movie. He represents the majority of youngsters whose voices want to be heard and what happens when it doesn’t happen? There will be a sudden burst of emotions and their reaction to that circumstance will be totally different. That is his character in the movie.”