Takkar won’t be a monotonous watch for the audience: Karthik G Krish

CHENNAI: The teaser of Siddharth’s upcoming film Takkar was released on his birthday and has garnered a positive response. The director of the film, Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame, says, “The film is about a small town boy settling down in Chennai with the aim of making it big. He does but how he still sticks to his ways of making money is the crux of Takkar.”
Divulging about Siddharth’s character, the filmmaker adds, “Siddharth plays a short-tempered lad in the movie. He represents the majority of youngsters whose voices want to be heard and what happens when it doesn’t happen? There will be a sudden burst of emotions and their reaction to that circumstance will be totally different. That is his character in the movie.”
Karthik clarifies that Takkar cannot be restricted to one genre. “Takkar is a love-action-drama film. There are films that are monotonous. It has been a while since the audience watched a film that has been made in multiple genres. Takkar doesn’t have that monotonous tone to it,” he remarks.
Karthik also found it challenging to strike a balance while writing the film. “There has to be a good balance and one emotion cannot overshadow another. It was extremely challenging and we have pulled it off. The film will release on May 26 and other promotions will follow,” he concludes.
