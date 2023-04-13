Alaya unveils U-Turn official trailer, film to stream from this date

Helmed by debutant director Arif Khan, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead role and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Zee5 from April 28, 2023.

The project is a Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn', which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. The movie was also remade in Telugu in 2018, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the main role. The film also has Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil versions.

Set against an urban backdrop, 'U Turn' is produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which focuses to produce new-age and edgy content.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor earlier shared, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I'm so happy to have Alaya on board!"

Echoing similar sentiments, Alaya F said, "It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey."

Meanwhile, Alaya recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic thriller film 'Freddy'. She will be next seen in Srikant Bolla's biopic 'SRI' opposite Rajkummar Rao.