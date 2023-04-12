Alaya F's 'U-Turn' to be out on this date

Alaya also shared her look from the film. In the poster, Alaya looks petrified with wound marks on her forehead.

The project is Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn', which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.The movie was also remade in Telugu in 2018, with Samantha Akkineni in the main role.

The film also has a Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil version. Set against an urban backdrop, 'U Turn' is produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which focuses to produce new-age and edgy content.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor earlier shared, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I'm so happy to have Alaya on board!"

Echoing similar sentiments, Alaya F said, "It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey."

Debutante Arif Khan has helmed the film.