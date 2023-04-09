Glamour most important aspect of cinema: Neeta Lulla

CHENNAI: People come to watch films in theatres to forget about their worries and glamour plays a key role in transporting the audiences to a “dream world”, says veteran costume designer Neeta Lulla, whose latest work is multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam.
The upcoming film revolves around the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, respectively. Lulla said cinema may have undergone a sea of change but the glamour quotient continues to be a “constant”.
“What is constant then and now is the fact that the glamour aspect in cinema is most important. This is because audiences are going to (watch) a film to forget about their worries and issues and they want to see something that transports them into a dream world,” she said.
For Shaakuntalam, the designer created around 3,000 costumes for the lead actors, supporting cast and junior artists.”The discussions were with Gunasekhar sir. Every time he would explain a scene, I would draw it out and then do the final sketch. Then we did Samantha’s look test. She put her full trust in me and Gunasekhar sir and adapted to it beautifully.”
