Glamour most important aspect of cinema: Neeta Lulla

“What is constant then and now is the fact that the glamour aspect in cinema is most important. This is because audiences are going to (watch) a film to forget about their worries and issues and they want to see something that transports them into a dream world,” she said.

For Shaakuntalam, the designer created around 3,000 costumes for the lead actors, supporting cast and junior artists.”The discussions were with Gunasekhar sir. Every time he would explain a scene, I would draw it out and then do the final sketch. Then we did Samantha’s look test. She put her full trust in me and Gunasekhar sir and adapted to it beautifully.”