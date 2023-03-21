Cinema

Vishal helps injured Mark Antony co-actor

Vishal has now rushed forward and has helped him by donating a sum of Rs. 50,000.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Injury isn’t something new on the sets of Mark Antony and the film has been making news for the same reason twice in a short span of time.

The latest news is that the last leg of the film’s shoot is taking place in EVP and an artiste named Prabha Shankar had a minor fire accident on the sets and suffered burns.

Vishal has now rushed forward and has helped him by donating a sum of Rs. 50,000.

“The injury was the result of the car crash that took place last month. None of us knew that Prabha suffered burns. I narrated the incident to Vishal and he asked me to do the needful from the trust’s fund. We visited Prabha at his house in Red Hills earlier this week and donated the sum,” says Hari Krishnan, Secretary and trustee of Vishal’s Public Welfare Association.

Alive by a few inches and seconds: Vishal on Mark Antony sets accident

