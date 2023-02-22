Cinema

Alive by a few inches and seconds: Vishal on Mark Antony sets accident

Mark Antony team was shooting for a stunt in the climax where a car speeds towards Vishal and SJ Suryah and to stop at a close mark
Vishal (L), Stunt scene in the climax where a car speeds towards Vishal and SJ Suryah (R)
Vishal (L), Stunt scene in the climax where a car speeds towards Vishal and SJ Suryah (R)
Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: Vishal-SJ Suryah's Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio has reached the final stages of shooting. The team is filming a huge climax portion on the outskirts of Chennai with over 200 people in the unit. Things didn't go as per plan while the team was shooting a crucial sequence on Wednesday.

Mark Antony team was shooting for a stunt in the climax where a car speeds towards Vishal and SJ Suryah and to stop at a close mark. Due to some technical issues, the driver couldn't apply the brakes and the car almost ran over the actors and the crew members. Luckily no one was injured and the car ended up ramming a ramp that was constructed on the sets. The video of the car going out of control went viral on the internet with Vishal rolling away from the mark and SJ Suryah too can be seen moving away at the right time. Vishal recalls the horrid incident and tells us, "I was only a few inches and seconds away from a tragedy and life flashed in front of my eyes. Thankfully no one was injured. I am lost for words and I am still numb. The shoot is taking place and there is no delay on that front."

The shooting is taking place at the same venue where a crane crashed resulting in deaths of three people. "Though people are talking about it, other shoots have been going ahead without hassle. It's just a coincidence. We all had a miraculous escape. None of us are injured and the shoot has been taking place," Vinod told DT Next. Ritu Varma, the female lead of the film was on the stage during the scene.

