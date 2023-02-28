Yet another accident at Mark Antony's shooting spot, 1 injured

CHENNAI: All is not well on the sets of Mark Antony as the set witnessed yet another accident on Tuesday. Following an accident involving an SUV on the sets of the Vishal-SJ Suryah starrer on February 22, yet another mishap occurred today, where a light man of the film team got injured.

In this incident, Murugan (33) from Kumananchavadi, a light man working on the set, unexpectedly got injured when a light pole hit his forehead. He was admitted to a private hospital nearby and returned home after the treatment.

Last week, we had reported that the film team which was shooting a huge climax portion on the outskirts of Chennai with over 200 people in the unit, met with an accident at the shooting spot due to a technical glitch. The team was apparently shooting for a stunt for the climax where a car sped towards Vishal and SJ Suryah and failed to stop at the close mark. However, due to some technical issues, the driver couldn't apply the brakes and the car almost ran over the actors and the crew members. Luckily no one was injured and the car ended up ramming a ramp that was constructed on the sets. The video of the car going out of control went viral on the internet with Vishal rolling away from the mark and SJ Suryah too can be seen moving away at the right time.

Now, this incident has brought into question on the safety protocols that are being followed on the sets of the film that is touted to be an action thriller with half a dozen stunt sequences.