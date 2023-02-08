Love is in the air! Newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara twin in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Tinsel-town's newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Wednesday evening, arrived in Delhi a day after their intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple reached the Indira Gandhi Airport a while ago and their pictures went viral in no time.

Mr and Mrs Malhotra happily posed for the shutterbugs and even gave them wedding sweets. Isn't it a heartwarming gesture?