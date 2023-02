It's official! Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are now married

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue.

Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday. Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours. In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories.

She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." As Sidharth and Kiara embarked on a new chapter in life, fans across the country greeted them and conveyed their best wishes.