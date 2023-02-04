'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide in 10 days

MUMBAI: "Pathaan", featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directorial made Rs 14 crore net in India (Hindi Rs 13.50 crore, dubbed versions Rs 50 lakh) taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 453 crore in ten days.

In the overseas territories the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore.

"'Pathaan' becomes the all-time highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!"the studio said in a press note.

The actioner follows Shah Rukh's titular Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Salman made a special appearance as Tiger in "Pathaan".