Hip hop must stay grounded, it’s the essence of the art form: Yogi B

CHENNAI: Yogi B is back in Chennai with a live performance instore for Chennai fans along with band Natchatra at Phoenix Marketcity on January 26.

Actor and VJ MaKaPa will host the concert, while Dr Burn and Emcee Jesz will also perform. The show will also feature artistes Mc Sanna, Madurai Soldiers, Devoid, Vozhi, and Jack Styles in supporting acts.