Prem Rakshith's hook step, Zelensky's palace and 'Naatu Naatu'

Junior NTR had revealed during the promotion of the movie how the director kept on going for retakes as he felt that their efforts were not yielding the result he wanted to see. Rajamouli shared another interesting aspect of the filming of this song during an interview. 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside the Ukraine President's palace.

This was before the beginning of war in that country. According to the director, the building seen in the song is the Presidential palace and the Parliament building is located adjacent to it. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had immediately accepted the request of the film unit for shooting the song in front of the palace.

Before becoming his country's president, Zelensky was a television actor. He is said to have played the role of President in a television series. 'RRR' was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year.

The film received huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan. Set in the 1920's, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two real-life revolutionaries who fought the British Raj --- Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

It became the third highest grossing Indian film of all time, garnering about Rs 1,300 crore worldwide and received international recognition.