Music knows no boundaries: Rajamouli after 2023 Golden Globe win

LOS ANGELES: Director SS Rajamouli is "speechless" after "Naatu Naatu", the foot-tapping Telugu track from his superhit movie "RRR", won the Golden Globe Award for the best original song-motion picture.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, the song has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR".

Hours after the ceremony concluded, Rajamouli shared a brief but heartfelt note on Twitter underscoring the boundless ability of music to connect with different cultures.

"SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries," the filmmaker wrote.

He thanked Keeravaani, who is also his cousin, for creating the wonder that is "Naatu Naatu".

"Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special," he added.

Rajamouli, who attended the award ceremony with his leading men and Keeravaani, also expressed his gratitude towards fans around the world for showering love on the song.

"I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release #GoldenGlobes," he said.

In his award acceptance speech earlier in the day, Keeravani had thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".