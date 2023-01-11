Ex-Vice Prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win

HYDERABAD: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities on Wednesday congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden Globes award in the best original song category for the track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Taking to twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, ''Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!''Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan played the lead role alongside Jr NTR in 'RRR', described the global recognition of the film as a 'historic achievement.'