The toughest part was…: Samantha on shooting for Shaakuntalam

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' release, stated that she had to undergo training to learn how to maintain “grace and posture” for the film.
She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her pet, Sasha, lying on the sofa alongside with a picture of herself posing. “The toughest part of #Shaakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, runningâ€¦ even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along, clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter (sic),” she captioned the post.
On January 5, after taking a long sabbatical from work, the actress made her recent public appearance at the Mumbai airport.
Written and directed by Gunasekhar, 'Shaakuntalam' is a mythological drama and is based on Kalidasa's play, Shakuntala. The film apart from Samantha also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla. The film is set to hit theatres in multiple languages on February 17.
Apart from 'Shaakuntalam', the actress has 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan.
