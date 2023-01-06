Samantha spotted in Mumbai months after being diagnosed with Myositis

CHENNAI: After taking a long sabbatical from work, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance at the Mumbai airport today.

The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, took to social media to declare that she was back at work. On Thursday, she shared a picture of her recording for upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam.

On her Instagram, Samantha quoted author Nikki Rowe to drive home the point that it is in the work she find the solace.

"Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. - Nikki Rowe," she wrote with the hashtag 'Shaakuntalam', which is the name of her upcoming film.

There have been rumours that the actress would be taking long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from 'Family Man' helmed by Raj and DK. However, sources close to her dismissed all the rumours.

Samantha, who impressed everyone with her performance in 'Yashoda', has an interesting slate of projects, including 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda, besides 'Citadel'.

The actress, who is determined to overcome the odds, began the new year on a positive note. "Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!" she wrote on Instagram.

In October, she was diagnosed with with a rare condition called Myositis, which weakens muscles.