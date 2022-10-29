Samantha is diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis. What is it?

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu informed that she is been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis and thanked her fans for overwhelming response for Yashoda trailer.

The 'Family Man' actress took to her Instagram handle to break the news, which has put her fans into dismay.

Sharing a picture from what look liked a dubbing session Samantha wrote: "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me."

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with," her post read.