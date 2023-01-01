Cinema

Shaam shares snap with actor Vijay, extends NY greetings

CHENNAI: Actor Shaam of 12B fame, who was roped in for Vijay's upcoming film 'Varisu' extended his New Year greetings and shared a picture with the actor on Sunday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "HAPPY NEW YEARRRRRR 2023. INSPIRATION. MOTIVATION AND MY REAL HERO THALAPATHY $65 #happynewyear #thalapathy #vijay #thalapathyvijay." (sic)

Earlier on December 25, actor Vijay shared a clip with his fans from the Varisu's audio launch event that was held in Chennai.

'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film is set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.

