Confirmed! It’s Varisu vs Thunivu for Pongal

CHENNAI: With Red Giant bagging the theatrical rights for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and also confirming the film to be a Pongal release, the two Kollywood stars’ movies are set to clash after 8 years.

“We are beyond excited to announce to announce our association with AjithKumar’s Thunivu. Get ready for #ThunivuPongal

#NoGutsNoGlory,” Red Giant wrote on Twitter.