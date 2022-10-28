Confirmed! It’s Varisu vs Thunivu for Pongal

CHENNAI: With Red Giant bagging the theatrical rights for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and also confirming the film to be a Pongal release, the two Kollywood stars’ movies are set to clash after 8 years.
“We are beyond excited to announce to announce our association with AjithKumar’s Thunivu. Get ready for #ThunivuPongal
#NoGutsNoGlory,” Red Giant wrote on Twitter.
The last biggest clash happened in 2014 with Veeram and Jilla releasing together.
While Thunivu revolves around a bank heist with Manju Warrier, playing the female lead, Varisu is said to be a family entertainer with Rashmika Mandanna pairing up with Vijay.
The makers of Varisu recently released a poster confirming the film to hit big screens for Pongal 2023.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android