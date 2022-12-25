Cinema

Actor Vijay shares clip from Varisu audio launch with fans

In the clip, the actor is seen showcasing the stadium filled by his fans hooting and cheering for him.
Actor Vijay in Varisu's audio launch
Actor Vijay in Varisu's audio launchTwitter/@actorvijay
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's upcoming film Varisu's audio launch was held yesterday in Chennai and has become the talk of the town. The actor, who was seen wearing an olive green shirt, shared a clip from the event with his fans.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "#EnNenjilKudiyirukkum". (sic)

Earlier, actor Ganesh Venkatraman, who attended the audio launch, shared a photo of him with Vijay and wrote, "Only unconditional love & respect for #Vijay anna for the warmth and love he always gives others @actorvijay. Today his speech was fire #thalapathyfan for life." (sic)

Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

The film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.

Actor Vijay in Varisu's audio launch
Soul of Varisu: Mom's yearning for son beautifully captured by Chitra's rendition

