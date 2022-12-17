It's all smiles as Red Giant distributes Varisu in these centres

CHENNAI: Bringing an amicable closure to Varisu producer Dil Raju's controversial statement, Red Giant movies has bagged the Vijay-starrer's distribution rights in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, North Arcot and South Arcot.

Seven Screen Studios, which would be releasing Varisu in Tamil Nadu, took to Instagram to announce its distributors in TN centres.

The film's producer recently stirred up controversy saying that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith and the former should be allotted more number of screens in the State. His statement was frowned upon and trolled by netizens.