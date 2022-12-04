Thee Thalapathy: Vijay-STR set off fireworks in Varisu's 2nd single

CHENNAI: Celebrating 30 years in the Tamil film industry, actor Vijay has given a fitting treat to his fans with Varisu's second single 'Thee Thalapathy'.
The song dropped on YouTube today.
'Thee Thalapathy' recounts Vijay's struggle to the top in the film industry as he was looked down on during his initial days. Some of the lines like "Netru edhiri indru en rasigar padaiyile" (my former foes are now my fans) will surely set the big screens on fire.
Actor Silambarasan TR is the icing on the cake, his voice is one more reason to get addicted to this powerful song.
Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.
Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by National Award-winning editor KL Praveen.
