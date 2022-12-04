Thee Thalapathy: Vijay-STR set off fireworks in Varisu's 2nd single

CHENNAI: Celebrating 30 years in the Tamil film industry, actor Vijay has given a fitting treat to his fans with Varisu's second single 'Thee Thalapathy'.

The song dropped on YouTube today.

'Thee Thalapathy' recounts Vijay's struggle to the top in the film industry as he was looked down on during his initial days. Some of the lines like "Netru edhiri indru en rasigar padaiyile" (my former foes are now my fans) will surely set the big screens on fire.