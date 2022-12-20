Actor Vijay attends Priya Atlee’s baby shower function

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay, who is gearing up for his upcoming release 'Varisu' directed by Vamshi Paidipally, attended the baby shower function of Atlee's wife Priya and presented the pair a special gift on December 19 (Monday).
The actor was seen in a blue shirt and black trousers in the event and pictures of him with Atlee and Priya are going viral on all the social media platform.
Director Atlee and his family members hosted a grand baby shower for Priya in Chennai.
Recently, the Kollywood couple Atlee and Priya, who have been married for eight years had announced that they are expecting their first child.
The duo, Atlee and Vijay, has collaborated for three blockbuster films, namely, Theri, Mersal and Bigil.
Currently, the director is busy with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan with Nayanthara due out in theatres in June 2023, while Vijay has Lokesh Kangaraj's untitled film 'Thalapathy 67'.
