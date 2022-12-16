Atlee and Priya are expecting! Fans & celebs wish the couple

CHENNAI: Kollywood's cute couple Atlee and Priya Atlee have announced pregnancy with some adorable pictures.

Priya Atlee has taken to her Instagram to share this happy news to the public.

She posted a pic of hers with a baby bump striking charming poses alongside her husband and Kollywood hitmaker Atlee. Priya captioned the pic, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love, Wit love Atlee & Priya."

Shortly after she posted, singer Saindhavi, actress Sanya Malhotra congratulated the couple. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as some commented they can't wait for the couple to pose with their little one.

On the workfront, Atlee is helming Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan which is being made in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, and will hit the screens in June 2023.