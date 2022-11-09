More power to you Sam: Manjima Mohan on actress' breakdown

In the video, Samantha trashed reports in a section of the media that had claimed that the condition was life-threatening and stated that the last three months have been very dark and she had been taking high-dose medications along with never-ending trips to doctors. "People should know that everybody has good and bad times. It doesn't matter if you are rich or famous. Everybody has good times and everybody has bad and it is important that people realise it," she said in an interview.

Earlier, Actor Unni Mukundan, who plays a doctor in Samantha's upcoming film, 'Yashoda', said that Samantha never revealed that she was fighting a condition called Myositis while shooting for the film.