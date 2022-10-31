Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan officially announce relationship

"You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth.

"I have a peace in my heart now that I've never felt before, and that's all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don't believe that even the word 'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wai for us to start our journey together as one!," he concluded.

Actress Manjima Mohan also wrote, "Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything,” with a heart emoji.