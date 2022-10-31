Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan officially announce relationship

CHENNAI: Earlier, we had broke the news that the Kollywood heartthrobs — Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan — are likely to announce their wedding later this year and now, the couple had made their relationship official.
Sharing the announcement, both the actors took to social media and shared adorable images.
Gautham Karthik sharing the pictures wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy, etc...etc...."
He added, "@manjimamohan, our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as 'friendship' at first. But it was stronger than that... You kept growing it....I named it as 'best-friends'. But it grew stronger than that too... You kept nurturing it daily...You grew it stronger and stronger day by day.
"You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth.
"I have a peace in my heart now that I've never felt before, and that's all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don't believe that even the word 'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wai for us to start our journey together as one!," he concluded.
Actress Manjima Mohan also wrote, "Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything,” with a heart emoji.
Both their posts were flooded with wishes from celebrities. "Gautam and the sunshine," Meyaadha Maan fame actress Priya Bhavani Shankar commented. "Adde de de de," actor Jiiva commented. "Love & only love to you two catty loverrrrrsss," VTK fame Siddhi Idhani commented. "Congratulations," actor Sunny Wayn wrote. "Beautiful," Sarpatta Parambarai fame actor Santhosh Prathap said.
Earlier, a Kollywood insider told DT Next. "They have been living together in Chennai and started seeing each other on the sets of Devarattam."
However, in an interview, Manjima had denied our reports.
The couple is all set to get married in December as DT Next reported.
