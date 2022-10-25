Cinema

Kollywood celebrates Deepavali with family

CHENNAI: It seems like actors in the industry had a blast celebrating the festival of lights on Monday.

Newly married couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrated Deepavali with their newborns. Vignesh posted a video of the couple conveying festival wishes on social media.

Akshara shared a picture of the celebration with her father Kamal Haasan. Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde, Ritu Varma, and Rashmika Mandanna wished their followers and posted pictures of them celebrating Deepavali.

Sneha celebrated the festival with her husband Prasanna and family.

