Kamal Haasan to start shooting for Indian 2 from September

CHENNAI: Despite going through too many issues such as worker death and creative differences, Indian 2 has managed to survive and would start rolling again. Actor Kamal Haasan has come up with an announcement that he would start shooting for the movie from September.



The production house Lyca productions and actor Kamal Haasan have made the announcement that the film will indeed kick-start once again. Thanks to Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant movies which is pivotal in the project's revival.



Kamal Haasan on his social media account published a poster of the white-clad vigilante Senapathy in a red background. DT Next had earlier reported that the film will go on floors late on August and Kamal would join the sets from September.

The actor captioned the post, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh , #Subaskaran , @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey.

Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" (sic).