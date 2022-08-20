Indian 2 shoot to resume next week, Kamal to join in September
CHENNAI: As we had reported earlier, the shoot of Shankar-Kamal Haasan team’s Indian 2 is all set to go on floors next week. This schedule will have Kajal Aggarwal’s portions that revolve around kalaripayattu.
A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “Shankar has taken a break from RC15 and will resume Indian 2’s shoot. Kamal Haasan is currently in the US prepping for his makeover in the film and will return to India in the first week of September. The set work has been completed at a studio in Chennai. Kamal will join the shoot in the second or third week of September along with other cast members, who play crucial roles in the movie. Upon completion of Indian 2, Shankar will complete a chunk of RC15.
Indian 2 which was initially bankrolled by Lyca Productions will now be co-produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.
Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Rathnavelu.
The star ensemble consists of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavanishankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani and Gulshan Grover among others.
