Ponniyin Selvan makers release Vikram's dubbing video

Vikram had garnered all the attention upon the teaser's release with his dialogues and performances in the 80-second video that upped the audience's anticipation for the film.

On Thursday the makers unveiled a 20-second video in which Vikram is seen dubbing for the Malayalam version of the film. The video that has a tagline of "Our Chola tiger roars", went viral within minutes.

The actor couldn't make it to the teaser launch event after he had a chest discomfort last Thursday.

The actor was later seen at the Cobra audio launch on Monday and this video has now put a smile on his fans' faces.

Ponniyin Selvan-I, directed by Mani Ratnam, will release in theatres on September 30. The magnum opus has Jayam Ravi playing the titular role. Karthi plays Vanthiyathevan while Trisha plays Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini in the film. Ravi Varman has operated the camera and Thotta Tharani is the art director.