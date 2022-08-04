PS-1 makers release BTS from Ponni Nadhi song

CHENNAI: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan on Thursday released the behind the scenes video of Ponni Nadhi song—the first single from Ponniyin Selvan-I. The video had the on location of the crew filming Karthi Sivakumar as Vanthiyathevan riding into the Chola land. In the video, Karthi says, “The song is about Vanthiyathevan’s journey towards Chola land for the first time in his life. Vanthiyathevan’s interests are food, women, and nature. So in the song, we have shown things he cherishes the most. The song also talks about his horse Semban. Only two things in PS-I are least bothered about Vanthiyathevan, they are Poonkuzhali and Semban. You will get to see the pranks played by Semban on Vanthiyathevan.”