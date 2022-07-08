Cinema

'The Cholas are coming': Mani Ratnam's PS-1 teaser is out

The movie, made on a whopping Rs 500-crore budget, is to hit the screens on September 30. The movie is based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, by Kalki Krishnamoorthy that revolves around the 10th-century Chola period and the fights within the ruling clan.
CHENNAI: The most-awaited teaser of Mani Ratnam's Magnus Opus Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released at a grand launch event today. The 1-minute-long video showed glimpses of all the important characters, including Raja Raja Cholan, Vanthiyathevan, Adithya Karikalan, Nandini, Kundavai, setting huge expectation among the audience.

The production house took to Twitter to launch the teaser of the movie, "The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1Teaser, #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!" (sic).

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise will be released as two parts, with the second part aiming to hit the screens in the summer of 2023. Jayam Ravi plays the titular role aka Raja Raja Cholan while Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. Vikram will play the mighty Adithya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in dual roles of Nandhini and Mandakini. Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundhavai has dubbed for her role in the film.

AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera and Thota Tharani is in charge of the grand sets that were constructed in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad early last year. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Parthiban, Jayaram, Lal, Prakash Raj, Mohan Raman, Ashwin Kakkumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobitha Dhulipala and Riyaz Khan among others play pivotal roles in the film.

