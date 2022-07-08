'The Cholas are coming': Mani Ratnam's PS-1 teaser is out

CHENNAI: The most-awaited teaser of Mani Ratnam's Magnus Opus Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released at a grand launch event today. The 1-minute-long video showed glimpses of all the important characters, including Raja Raja Cholan, Vanthiyathevan, Adithya Karikalan, Nandini, Kundavai, setting huge expectation among the audience.

The production house took to Twitter to launch the teaser of the movie, "The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1Teaser, #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!" (sic).

Check the teaser is here: