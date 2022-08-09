‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’: First glimpse is out

CHENNAI: The first glimpse of the documentary on the fairytale wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, was released by an OTT platform, on Tuesday.

The duo tied their knot on June 9 this year in Mahabalipuram.

Sharing the glimpse, the post was captioned, "A magical documentary about the journey of the #LadySuperstar Nayanthara. 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' is coming soon to Netflix and we can't wait to witness the magic." (sic)