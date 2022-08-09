‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’: First glimpse is out

CHENNAI: The first glimpse of the documentary on the fairytale wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, was released by an OTT platform, on Tuesday.
The duo tied their knot on June 9 this year in Mahabalipuram.
Sharing the glimpse, the post was captioned, "A magical documentary about the journey of the #LadySuperstar Nayanthara. 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' is coming soon to Netflix and we can't wait to witness the magic." (sic)
Titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale', the video shows them taking to the camera.
In one of the shots, Nayathara said, "I only believe in working and its defenitely nice to know that there is so much of love".
Sharing moments from their journey, Vignesh said: "As a women, her nature and character itself is very inspring and she is very beautiful inside and out".
Netflix officially announced the documentary on July 21, which is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.”
The wedding which happened in Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android