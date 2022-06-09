Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Tight security in place

Sources close to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan told the news agency IANS that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.

“Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code,” the source said.