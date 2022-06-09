Cinema

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Tight security in place

The most awaited wedding of Kollywood is all set to happen. According to the invite, the wedding will happen at 8:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram and the dress code will be ethnic pastels. It has been reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and close friend-director Nelson Dilipkumar have only been invited.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
CM MK Stalin and actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha are expected to attend the marriage.

Reports suggest that rituals to be as per Hindu style in an unique set against the backdrop of Bay of Bengal, in Mahabalipuram.

Tight security in place

Sources close to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan told the news agency IANS that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.

“Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code,” the source said.

Wikki-Nayan wedding ceremony begins

Water bottles themed on the duo

Reports claim that these water bottles featuring the pics of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's love story to be served at the wedding to the guests that has their production house Rowdy Pictures logo as well.

Vignesh & Nayan hug on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Vignesh shared a video of Nayan walking towards him with a huge bouquet of flowers where the duo was seen hugging each other. Penning the moment, Vignesh wrote, “When she comes and gives you flowers. Just like the first time. It surely is a Happy Valentine’s Day."

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been invited to the wedding

Wishes pour for the duo from celebrities and fans

Excited to see you walking down the aisle, writes Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to provide lunch for over 18,000 kids across Tamil Nadu today noon!

Wedding bells! Wikki & Nayan to tie knot at 8.30 am tomorrow

Read the story below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Wedding bells! Wikki & Nayan to tie knot at 8.30 am tomorrow

First post of Wikki-Nayan after their relationship

Looking back at the cool post of director Vignesh Shivan's post on his now 'love of life' post where the duo are showing their hat with N imprinted on it.

Vignesh in a press meet said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."
Kollywood's power couple director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara confirmed that their wedding is set to happen today in Mahabalipuram and the photos will be shared by them after the wedding in the afternoon.
Vignesh shares photos

