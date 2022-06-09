Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Tight security in place

Looking back at the cool post of director Vignesh Shivan's post on his now 'love of life' post where the duo are showing their hat with N imprinted on it.
Vignesh in a press meet said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."
Kollywood's power couple director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara confirmed that their wedding is set to happen today in Mahabalipuram and the photos will be shared by them after the wedding in the afternoon.