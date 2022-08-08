HBD FaFa: Unpopular films of ‘eye’conic show stealer

CHENNAI: Actor Fahadh Faasil, recently carried the massive blockbuster Vikram with 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan's aura, who had called him one of the finest actors in the film industry. Fahadh has acted in more than 50 films and has received several awards, including a National Film Award, four Kerala State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South.

Born on 8 August 1982, Fahadh is the son of filmmaker-producer aka 'Manichitrathazhu' fame Abdul Hameed Muhammed Fazil. He made his debut in his father's film at the age of 19 in 2002 romantic film 'Kaiyethum Doorath'. which was a commercial failure. He then left to US to study philosophy and screenwriting at the University of Miami and gave a comeback after a gap of 7 years in an anthology 'Kerala Cafe' (2009), in the short 'Mrityunjayam'.

He caught the attention of public through his role as Arjun in Samir Tahir's Chaappa Kurishu (2011) where he donned the role of a slick ladies' man and won his first Kerala State Film Award and the Best Supporting Actor Award. Then, critical acclaims for the actor kept pouring on from his role as Cyril in 22 Female Kottayam (2012), Amar in Akam and Dr. Arun Kumar in Diamond Necklace (2012).

From Harikrishnan in North 24 Kaatham to Shivadas in the coming-of-age drama film Bangalore Days (2014) characters portrayed by the actor were complex, had shades of grey and were layered yet subtle on screen. His ability to emote through eyes was noticed by his fans.

The actor had previously in several interviews stated that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan inspired him and that is evident with his script choices.

As the eye-conic show stealing actor turns 40 today, we bring you the list of his seven unpopular films that you can watch:

1. Chaappa Kurishu (2011)

Loosely based on the 2009 South Korean film 'Handphone', Chaappa Kurishu is a dark riveting cat and mouse thriller of two men, Arjun and Ansari, who have extreme personalities and represent the two extremes of socio-economic disparity in our society. The film had a scintillating soundtrack by Rex Vijayan and was a fascinating character study in general. It was produced by Listin Stephen and was written-directed by then debutant Sameer Thahir.

2. Diamond Necklace (2012)

Diamond Necklace was a breezy romantic drama directed by Lal Jose and written by Iqbal Kuttippuram. The film follows the life of Dubai-based oncologist Dr. Arun Kumar and the end of his luxurious life after meeting three women from different lifestyles. The film was appreciated for its breezy vibe, beautifully shot visuals with good performances from the cast with hearty one-liners.

3. 22 Female Kottayam (2012)

22FK was a revenge thriller written by Syam Pushkaran and Abhilash S Kumar and directed by Aashiq Abu. The film is about a nurse in Bangalore, and how some events change the course of her life. The film was lauded for its refreshing theme where Fahad played a negative role, but was faced with criticism that the women's transformation lacked depth and the central theme was convoluted.

4. Akam (2013)

Akam was a critically acclaimed thriller which premiered on Dubai International Film Festival in December 2011 and had him play the role of Srinivasan, who is a young architect, starts suspecting whether his wife Ragini is a human or a zombie. It was a contemporary retelling of Malayattoor Ramakrishnan's classic psycho-thriller novel Yakshi (1967).

5. North 24 Kaatham (2013)

North 24 Kaatham is a adventure drama written and directed by debutant Anil Radhakrishnan Menon and is widely regarded as one of the defining movies of the Malayalam New Wave. It follows three total strangers from different backgrounds who embark on a day-long journey, loaded with difficulties and adventure. The film was lauded for its fresh treatment with bits of comedy, but being thought provoking as well. Fahad played a character who suffers from Obsessive–compulsive personality disorder in the film.

6. Artist (2013)

Artist was written-directed by Shyamaprasad and was an adaptation of Dreams in Prussian Blue, a paperback novel by Paritosh Uttam. The film is about two fine arts students, both driven by individual ambitions, who decide to live together. The film traces the course of their relationship and their progression as artists. Fahad was seen in a entirely new role as an egoistic blind painter who abides by the motto of ‘I, Me, and Myself’ in his life and remains unsympathetic throughout, which was refreshing change on how hero's were portrayed in films as an 'ideal man'.

7. Annayum Rasoolum (2013)

Annayum Rasoolum was a romantic drama directed by then debutant Rajeev Ravi and was written by Santhosh Echikkanam from a story by the director. The film set in Vypin islands in Kerala, revolves around a star-crossed romance between Rasool, a Muslim taxi driver, and Anna, a Latin Christian salesgirl, both from conservative working class families. The film was both critically acclaimed and commerically successful film at the box-office. Fahadh as Rasool does not speak to Anna until the end of the first hour of the film and his language of romance and conversations were mostly done through his eyes which made increased his fan-base tenfold.

The actor, who is now immensely popular among fans as a star after his performance in box-office rackers like 'Pushpa' with Allu Arjun and 'Vikram' with Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi, yet doing films like 'Malayankunju' with director Mahesh Narayanan again after 'C U Soon', we truly wish the actor to do more eccentric roles, trust his instinct and shattered all the hero stereotypes.