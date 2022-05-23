Fahadh Faasil joins the team of Udhayanidhi's Maamannan

CHENNAI: We had exclusively reported a few months ago that actor Fahadh Faasil is Udhayanidhi's villain in Maamannan.

The latest official update from the camp is that the actor has joined the shoot on Monday. "The team has been shooting in a rapid pace in Salem and Fahadh has joined. Though his role has been kept under the wraps, he will be shooting for 20 days in this schedule. The team will break the current schedule for a week and will resume the second schedule later. Vadivelu, who is playing a crucial role, has been shooting for the film actively and will also be a part of the next schedule."

The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj is touted to be Udhay's last film in his career before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead and has music by AR Rahman.