Rajinikanth leaves to Delhi for shooting of his next?

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth is reported to be shooting a new film as the actor took a sudden trip from Chennai to Delhi on an Air India flight on Saturday morning at 10:00 am.

Earlier, it was reported that the film's crew had already gone to Delhi. The actor is also said to travel to another place for the shooting from the national capital, and will stay there for about a week to ten days, after which he will return back to Chennai.