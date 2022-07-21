Rajinikanth's Jailer to go on floors on August 22

A tinseltown source told DT Next, "The test shoot for character artistes of Jailer is taking place in Chennai. The artistes could be seen with machetes, sickles and daggers for their characters at the shoot. Meanwhile, actors are being finalised for important character and the principal shoot of the film will begin on August 22 with a pooja."

The movie was officially announced in February and there are reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the female lead while Priyanka Mohan and Shivrajkumar and Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing important roles in the film.

The story is said to revolve around a prison break where a gang tries to free their leader while the Jailer stops them. Jailer has music by Anirudh Ravichander.