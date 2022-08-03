Vasanth Ravi to play a dreaded villain to Rajinikanth in Jailer

Jailer was set to go on floors in the third week of August with a pooja function taking place this week. However, with Tollywood going on a strike, and the team of Jailer planning to shoot in Hyderabad, sources add that there will be a slight change in the crew’s plans. Sources in Hyderabad say that the current strike will go on till three weeks to three months based on actor’s decision on their remunerations. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will also have Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan in important roles. Rumour mill also has it that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been signed on to play the female lead in the film.