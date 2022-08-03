Vasanth Ravi to play a dreaded villain to Rajinikanth in Jailer

CHENNAI: In a casting coup of sorts, director Nelson Dilipkumar has cast actor Vasanth Ravi as the villain opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Jailer. The director was impressed with the actor’s role in Rocky and decided to rope him in for the character. “Vasanth came on board Jailer a few weeks ago. The first schedule will have portions featuring him and Rajinikanth. He will be seen as a dreaded gangster in the movie,” a source in tinseltown told DT Next.
Jailer was set to go on floors in the third week of August with a pooja function taking place this week. However, with Tollywood going on a strike, and the team of Jailer planning to shoot in Hyderabad, sources add that there will be a slight change in the crew’s plans. Sources in Hyderabad say that the current strike will go on till three weeks to three months based on actor’s decision on their remunerations. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will also have Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan in important roles. Rumour mill also has it that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been signed on to play the female lead in the film.
