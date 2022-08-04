Pa Ranjith’s 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' to hit screens on Aug 31

CHENNAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Thursday announced the release date of his upcoming much-anticipated film 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' which is now all set to release in theatres on August 31.
Director Ranjith took to Twitter and wrote, "#NatchathiramNagargiradhu in theatres near you from August 31st! @officialneelam @vigsun @Manojjahson @YaazhiFilms_ @thinkmusicindia" (sic)
The film has a unique mix of well-known actors and debutants that include Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, 'Sarpatta Parambarai' fame Shabeer Kallarakkal, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew, and Manisa Tait.
Earlier, the makers released a unique two-minute-long teaser that features the cast and crew of the film talking about their understanding of love.
Produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners, the film's music is composed by Tenma and lyrics by Uma Devi and Arivu. The cinematography is handled by A Kishor Kumar and Selva RK is the editor of the film.
Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith also has a project with Vikram titled Maidhaanam, Bollywood debut film, Birsa, and Vettuvam.
