Pa Ranjith’s 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' to hit screens on Aug 31

CHENNAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Thursday announced the release date of his upcoming much-anticipated film 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' which is now all set to release in theatres on August 31.

