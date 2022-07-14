Cinema

The two-minute-long video opens up with a voice over of a women with Temba's classical-techno score saying 'Remember the sequence we worked in the morning'.
Stars of Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu introduced
CHENNAI: The makers of Pa Ranjith's upcoming film 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' dropped an interesting promo, introducing the inclusive cast that makes up the film's universe.

Sharing the video, Pa Ranjith wrote on Twitter, "Love is Political!. Bringing you the stars of #Natchathiram Nagargiradhu!" (sic)

The two-minute-long video opens up with a voice over of a women with Temba's classical-techno score saying 'Remember the sequence we worked in the morning'. Then, the film's cast appears in quick transitions, who express their views on love and what it means to them. Some say it is political and some say it is pain.

Earlier, the director also shared the quirky poster designed by Sivam C Kabilan of the film with the cast.

Love is Political #Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, My next directorial, coming soon to cinemas near you. @officialneelam @YaazhiFilms_." (sic)

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is a contemporary romantic drama and has a ensemble cast that includes Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, 'Sarpatta Parambarai' fame Shabeer Kallarakkal, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew and Manisa Tait.

The makers also released the character poster's of the film's cast.

Produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners, the film's music is composed by Tenma and lyrics by Uma Devi and Arivu. The cinematography is handled by A Kishor Kumar and Selva RK is the editor of the film.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith also has a project with Vikram tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 61', Bollywood debut film Birsa and another film called Vettuvam.

Actors Kalidas Jayaram as Iniyan, Dushara Vijayan as Rene and Kalaiyarasan as Arjun
Didn’t think twice to work with Pa Ranjith again: Dushara

