Karthi’s Viruman certified U/A; audio from Aug 3, movie on Aug 11

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Karthi Sivakumar’s Viruman will be the first among his three releases in three months and is likely to be advanced to August 11 from the original release date of August 31. Directed by Muthaiah, and produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the makers on Friday announced that the film will hit the screens on August 11 officially.
The rural entertainer has been certified U/A. A source close to the film’s unit told DT Next, “The audio launch of Viruman is all set to take place at a grand event in Madurai on August 3. The event could have performances by Yuvan Shankar Raja.”
The film was completely shot in Madurai last year and marks the acting debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar as the female lead. Actors Raj Kiran, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Manoj, and Soori will be seen playing crucial roles. SK Selvakumar is the cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the film’s composer. After Viruman, Karthi will have Ponniyin Selvan’s release on September 30 in which he plays Vanthiyathevan.
